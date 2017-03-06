70% believe Garda Commissioner should step aside according to new poll
More than 70% of people think the Garda Commissioner should resign or step aside, according to a new poll.
37% said she should step aside until the Charlton Inquiry completes its investigation.
The Irish Times Ipsos MRBI survey says 34% of people think Nóirín O'Sullivan should resign now.
Almost half of people - 49% - say their confidence in An Garda Siochana has been affected by the revelations about whistleblower Maurice McCabe.
