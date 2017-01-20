4,000 complaints made to Irish Water in final quarter of 2016

Over 4,000 complaints were made to Irish Water in the last quarter of 2016.

According to the Commission for Energy Regulation the majority of these related to customers not receiving water or leaks on their properties.

In its latest note on the utility, the CER is reminding customers that Irish Water must respond to complaints within five days of the issue being raised.

Anyone not satisfied by the response can then make a complaint to the CER.
KEYWORDS: irish water, complaints, cer, customers

 

