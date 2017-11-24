Sarah Jessica Parker gives Irish brand the strangest shout out at Thanksgiving dinner

It’s no secret that Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge fan of Ireland, as she owns holiday home in Kilcar, Co. Donegal with husband Matthew Broderick.

Turns out, she’s also a fan of our food produce too.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the day of Thanksgiving in the US, the actress shared a video recipe for her aunt’s famous ‘pea with mustard sauce’.

Chatting to her friend Andrew while she filmed, SJP can be heard plugging the Irish butter, Kerrygold.

A petite pea masterpiece. Recipe Any brand petite frozen or fresh peas (if you are so lucky) Grainy mustard, sour cream, butter to taste. From our home to yours. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

In August she gave a huge shout-out to Irish writer, Lisa McInerney and her novel, The Glorious Heresies.