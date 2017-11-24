Sarah Jessica Parker gives Irish brand the strangest shout out at Thanksgiving dinner
It’s no secret that Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge fan of Ireland, as she owns holiday home in Kilcar, Co. Donegal with husband Matthew Broderick.
Turns out, she’s also a fan of our food produce too.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, the day of Thanksgiving in the US, the actress shared a video recipe for her aunt’s famous ‘pea with mustard sauce’.
Chatting to her friend Andrew while she filmed, SJP can be heard plugging the Irish butter, Kerrygold.
Would you try the dish?
In August she gave a huge shout-out to Irish writer, Lisa McInerney and her novel, The Glorious Heresies.
Available August 9th. Tim Duggan Books. A book and tale to be reckoned with. Ms. McInerney should pull up a seat next to McPherson, McCann, McCourt and all the Irish greats. I gobbled this up and mourned the last page. Completely fulfilling, devastating and perfectly captures life in the city of Cork. "Fecking" Brilliant. X, SJ #sjpbookclub
