Odd stories in the news today…

WHISKY RACER

A whisky every evening is the key to a long life, according to Britain's oldest living Olympian who is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Despite his athletic feats, Bill Lucas, who lives in Cowfold, West Sussex, said it was the daily tipple and a glass of wine or sherry before lunch which had kept him going strong.

Bill Lucas

Mr Lucas, who is also the country's oldest living Bomber Command pilot, competed in the 5,000m heats at the 1948 Wembley Olympic Games and passed the finish line in 14:30.6, 20 seconds off the time needed to go through.

WEIGHT-ING GAME

A game which trains the brain to stop reaching for alcohol and unhealthy food such as cakes, biscuits and chocolate can lead to "pain free" weight loss and cut energy intake by more than 200 calories a day, according to psychologists.

Academics have found that less than 10 minutes a day of "brain training" using a game they have devised can slow impulses to reach for unhealthy snacks and reduce calorie intake.

Dr Natalia Lawrence's Food Trainer app, which used neuro-science and lab trials to devise a proven method of curbing unhealthy food intake, is being launched free of charge this week and will be featured on Channel 4 on Tuesday night in the programme How To Lose Weight Well.

POSING PM

Theresa May is to be featured in a glossy fashion spread for American Vogue, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister secretly posed for the renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz in a photo shoot to appear in the magazine's April edition.

It is not the first time Mrs May's fashion sense had made headlines. She is known for her eye-catching footwear and was criticised by former education secretary Nicky Morgan for her extravagance after she appeared in a previous magazine spread wearing a £995 pair of leather trousers.

DRUG BUST

A US man said sheriff's deputies conducted faulty field tests on cat litter they found in his vehicle, which they believed was methamphetamine.

Ross Lebeau, from the Houston area, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the December 5 traffic stop, but court documents show the case was dismissed last week because the material was not an illicit substance.

Mr Lebeau told the Houston Chronicle that his father had placed the cat litter in a sock as a way to absorb moisture and keep the car's windows from fogging.

Ross Lebeau, Texas Man Accused Of Possessing Meth, Actually Had Kitty Litter In Car https://t.co/1BoRmwiSj9 pic.twitter.com/o2UfroFMEP — Aђŋāђyāw (@SCOJAY_) January 10, 2017

The Harris County sheriff's office said deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search.

Officials said marijuana was found in the console and Mr Lebeau never identified what was in the sock.

MONOPOLY EMOJI?

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro has begun a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The word on the street is true, you've got to vote to save your favourite token! Vote today: https://t.co/GpaFwlKF6z #MonopolyVote pic.twitter.com/fjd1hE7GMH — MonopolyUK (@MonopolyUK) January 11, 2017

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style mobile phone or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs until January 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com and the results will be announced on March 19.

CAR-POOLING

A North Carolina woman accidentally drove her SUV through her garage and landed in the middle of her swimming pool, police said.

Police spokesman Captain Blair Myhand said the woman was returning home in Apex when her vehicle skidded on a patch of ice as she pulled into her driveway.

The SUV crashed through the back of her garage, crossed the rear deck of the home and dropped into the middle of the above-ground pool without knocking down the pool's sides.

Capt Myhand said based on the damage, it is likely the woman hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake accidentally.