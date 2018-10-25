'Suspicious package' sent to restaurant owned by Robert De Niro

A 'suspicious package' has been sent to a restaurant owned by actor Robert De Niro - 24 hours after a number of bomb scares sent to high profile US political figures.

Police in New York are investigating after the package was sent to a Greenwich Street building that houses offices Tribeca Films and Tribeca Grill that De Niro owns.

It is unknown if this is connected to devices sent yesterday to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN and other figures associated with the Democrats.

More to follow