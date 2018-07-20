Tickets for Liam Miller tribute match sell out in minutes

Tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match have sold out.

They are said to have been snapped up within minutes of going on sale this morning.

Turner's Cross

The match between an Ireland & Celtic XI and Manchester United legends is being held at Turner's Cross to raise funds for the family of Miller, who passed away after a battle with cancer earlier this year.

Organisers explored the idea of using Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the game, but GAA rules prevent soccer from being played at the newly redeveloped stadium.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Irish Examiner has reported that the Government is to seek an explanation from the Cork County Board, amid concerns that the decision not to allow the tribute match take place at the ground may have broken the conditions of a grant paid towards the stadium’s redevelopment.

The €80m redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh received €30m in public funding, and the EU approved the grant on condition that the stadium “will be open to various users on a non-discriminatory and transparent basis”.

Looks like tickets for the #LiamMiller tribute game in Turner’s X have sold out.

Over to the #GAA now #Cork — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 20, 2018

One Cork County Councillor is calling for the Council to get involved in opening the ground for the game.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan wants to suspend standing orders at next Monday’s council meeting to deal with the issue.

"Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a fantastic facility, it's an opportunity to showcase Cork, it's an opportunity to showcase the facility," he told Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show.

"Taxpayers' money went into financing the construction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it should be made available for the Liam Miller match.

"This is an opportunity as well for us to show what we can do in Cork for the family.

"Here we have a stadium which is going to be lying idle while we're going to be forced into a stadium which can just take 7,600."

Digital Desk