Leon Goretzka inspires Bayern to easy win over Stuttgart

Leon Goretzka put an injury scare firmly behind him to score his first goal for Bayern Munich as the defending Bundesliga champions enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win at Stuttgart.

Goretzka limped out of Bastian Schweinsteiger's testimonial match against Chicago Fire on Tuesday but showed no ill effects at the Mercedes-Benz Area with a superb performance.

The 23-year-old summer signing from Schalke opened the scoring with a superb finish late in the first half, with Robert Lewandowski doubling Bayern's lead in the second period before setting up Thomas Muller to complete the scoring.

Bayern are top of the early table on goal difference from Wolfsburg, who recovered from a goal down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and claim their second win of the season.

Leon Bailey gave the home side the lead after 24 minutes with a superb curling shot, but Wolfsburg were level before the interval when Yannick Gerhardt's shot from an acute angle was inadvertently helped over the line by goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan.

Summer signing Wout Weghorst headed the visitors in front 10 minutes into the second half and Renato Steffen sealed the win four minutes later when he fired home from the edge of the box.

Hoffenheim also had to come from a goal down to beat Freiburg 3-1, with Adam Szalai on target twice for the home side.

Freiburg took the lead against the run of play through Dominique Heintz's 36th-minute goal, but Szalai equalised just five minutes after the interval and doubled his tally shortly after the hour mark from Nico Schultz's low cross.

Andrej Kramaric completed the scoring with the final kick of the game.

Werder Bremen left it late to beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Yuya Osako gave Bremen the lead midway through the first half and things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Jetro Willems was given his marching orders for violent conduct after grappling with Theodor Gebre Selassie.

However, the 10 men equalised early in the second half when goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka felled Mijat Gacinovic inside the penalty area and was knocked out in the process.

Substitute goalkeeper Luca Plogmann came on to face the spot-kick but could do nothing to stop Sebastian Haller from 12 yards, but Bremen took advantage of the time added for Pavlenka's injury as Milot Rashica's direct free-kick gave them victory at the death.

Elsewhere, Alassane Plea came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal as Borussia Monchengladbach fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Augsburg, who had taken a 12th-minute lead through Michael Gregoritsch's half volley.

And Nuremberg got their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz, with Mikael Ishak scoring three minutes into the second half to cancel out Jean-Philippe Mateta's opener in the 25th minute.