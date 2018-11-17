Late goals give England the win against Ireland U18s

England 3-1 Republic of Ireland

Three goals in the last 15 minutes helped England to a 3-1 win over the Republic of Ireland Under-18s at an Invitational Tournament in Spain.

Head Coach Jim Crawford made three changes to the side that defeated Belgium on Thursday, with Ray O'Sullivan, captain Jason Knight and Conor Grant coming into the team.

The first-half saw various chances for both sides, but all four goals came in an entertaining second period at the Pinatar Arena.

Having come off the bench at the break, substitute Adam Idah opened the scoring to give Ireland the lead in the 48th-minute.

With 15-minutes to go, English substitute Tyreece John-Jules opened his goal tally, and scored his second four minutes later.

England guaranteed the win in added-time when Folarin Balogun scored to complete the 3-1 scoreline.

Ireland play their third match on Monday afternoon against the Netherlands. Kick-off is at 1pm (12pm Irish time).

England: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Luke Thomas, Nathanael Ogbeta (c), Anthony Gordon, Folarin Balogun, Bali Mumba, Paris Maghoma, J'Neil Lloyd-Bennett, Luis Binks, Morgan Whittaker.

Republic of Ireland: Kian Clarke; Luca Connell (Reece Staunton 77), Ray O'Sullivan (Max Murphy 61), Oisin McEntee, Kameron Ledwidge; Tyriek Wright (Marc Walsh 84), Barry Coffey, Jason Knight, Callum Thompson (Shane Flynn 46); Conor Grant (Sean Brennan 61), Jake Ellis (Adam Idah 46).

Referee: Kevin Javier Moreno Munoz (ESP)

