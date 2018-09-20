What to watch on Netflix during storm season

Storm Ali made herself known over the last few days with extreme winds and unconfirmed reports of flying cows at the Ploughing Championships.

And with Storm Bronagh on the way, there’s only one thing to do – batten down the hatches and download your favourite films and shows (in case you lose power) on Netflix to keep you company for the rest of this blustery day.

Not sure what to watch, here’s some of our recent favourites for you and all the family.

Netflix Originals and TV Series

Ozark: Season 2

In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde (Jason Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel.

Sisters

Suffering from a terminal illness, IVF pioneer Julius Bechly (Barry Otto) makes a horrifying confession from his deathbed. His award winning career as a fertility specialist was propped up by the use of his own sperm. As a secret donor, he is the unofficial father to potentially dozens of his patient’s children. Julius’ one legitimate child, the well-intentioned but chaotic Julia (Maria Angelico), makes it her mission to set the record straight and compensate for her father’s scandalous admission. Welcoming new siblings into her life with open arms, Julia discovers over 100 brothers, but only two sisters: troubled children’s television star, Roxy Karibas (Lucy Durack), and belligerent lawyer, Edie Flanagan (Antonia Prebble). Trailer

Atypical

Atypical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal?

Power

It appears James "Ghost" St. Patrick has it all -- a drop-dead gorgeous wife, a stunning Manhattan penthouse, and the power and success that come with owning hot new nightclub Truth. But a closer look reveals a man living a double life.

The Crown

Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

Films

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once?

Iron Man 1, 2 & 3

Bridget Jones’s Baby

The Intern

Starting a new job can be a difficult challenge, especially if you're already retired. Looking to get back into the game, 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) seizes the opportunity to become a senior intern at an online fashion site.

Set It Up

New York assistants, Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), are used to going above and beyond for their high-powered (and highly demanding) bosses, Kristen (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs). But now they're teaming up for the biggest projects of their young careers - getting their bosses to fall in love! Only time will tell whether they strike out...or score a home run.

For The Kids

Next Gen

NEXT GEN is an off-beat action/comedy that tells the story of the unlikely bond between a girl and her combat robot as they team up to defeat a madman's plans for domination.

The Secret Life of Pets

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Trolls: The Beat Goes On

The upbeat adventures of Poppy, Branch and the rest of the residents of Troll Village, as they keep the party going in their forest.

Spirit Riding Free

Life in Miradero continues to be exciting as the PALs help prepare for Jim and Kate's wedding, start their very own chapter of the Frontier Fillies, and try to keep up with some wild Arabian horses!