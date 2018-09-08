Young man due in court in connection with fatal Donegal crash

A 22-year-old man is due in court later, charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a red 4x4 and a black Mazda car, at Dooballagh near Letterkenny on Thursday night.

The 55-year-old driver of the red Toyota Hilux 4x4 pickup suffered serious injuries following a collision with the black Mazda, at approximately 7.45pm on Thursday.

He subsequently died from his injuries yesterday at Letterkenny General Hospital.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was hospitalised.

A 22-year-old man who ran from the scene was arrested, and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this evening, charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating gardaí want to speak to any drivers or taxi drivers who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle beforehand, and to anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station at 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.