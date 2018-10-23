Jet makes emergency landing in Shannon after passenger falls ill

By Pat Flynn

A transatlantic jet has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this afternoon after a passenger fell ill.

Emirates flight EK-237 was travelling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Boston in the US at the time.

The flight as about 350 kilometres south of Cork at around 12.45pm when the crew declared a medical emergency.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet, which was around 8 hours into its journey, landed safely at 1.26pm and was met by airport fire and rescue crews.

Two units of the local authority fire service from Shannon Town were also mobilised to the airport along with ambulances paramedics.

The aircraft taxied to the terminal where it was met by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service personnel. The passenger was removed to hospital for treatment.

The flight was able to continue its journey once the passenger’s baggage had been removed, in accordance with strict security procedures, and the crew received a new flight plan.

The flight continued its journey to the US at 3.17pm.

Yesterday, an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after the crew declared a May Day over the Atlantic and returned to Dublin. Flight AA-209 had left Dublin for Chicago two hours earlier. The crew turned around after reporting a passenger had fallen in.