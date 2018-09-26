'I firmly hope this Budget will reverse social welfare cuts,' says Taoiseach

Back to Budget 2019 Ireland Home

Social welfare cuts made during the crash may finally be reversed in the upcoming Budget.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, while a final deal has not been agreed, he is hopeful that will form a part of next month's Budget.

The ESRI has warned against large-scale spending next month and called for a neutral budget.

The Taoiseach said that more is likely to be spent on social welfare.

Mr Varadkar said: "There will be a tax and welfare package and that will put money back in people's pockets, not just middle-income taxpayers, but also pensioners and people on welfare.

"While we haven't signed off on the Budget yet and can't agree it, as yet, I firmly hope that it will be the budget that finally reverses the cuts made to weekly welfare payments made by government in the past."

KEYWORDS:

Budgetsocial welfarepoliticsIreland

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland