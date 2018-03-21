Gardaí appealing for witnesses following sudden death of man in Donegal

Gardaí investigating the sudden death of a man in his mid-40's in Buncrana, Co Donegal are appealing for assistance from the public.

The man’s body was discovered in a house at Oakfield Close at 6.30pm on March 18th 2018.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man dies from natural causes but say that there were "some unexplained injuries to the body consistent with either a fall or as a result of being in a vehicle that was involved in a collision".

Shortly before midnight on the 17th March Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision at Slab Road, Burnfoot.

A white Renault van had crashed, but there was no one present at the scene when Gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are investigating a link between this van and sudden death of the man in Buncrana.

The van has been removed from the scene for a full technical examination and the roadway in the area of the crash is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.

Digital Desk