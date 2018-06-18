YouTube launches a streaming service in Ireland

YouTube has launched a streaming service in Ireland.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium will allow consumers to watch music videos, albums, singles, remixes and live performances on one app.

The service also includes recommendations, playlists, and a smart search to find a song, even if you can't remember what it's called.

Fans can enjoy the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free but for €9.99 a month you can enjoy YouTube Music Premium, a membership that gives you background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience.

For a limited time, music fans can get three months free of YouTube Music Premium here.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now available to everyone in 17 countries: Ireland, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico as well as Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

- Digital Desk