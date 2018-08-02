Ryanair traffic increases by 4% amid industrial unrest

The latest Ryanair traffic statistics show that the number of passengers carried by the airline grew to 13.1 million customers in July, a 4% increase on the same month last year.

The load factor remained unchanged at 97% on lower fares.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s July traffic grew by 4% to 13.1 million customers, while our load factor remained strong at 97%, on the back of lower fares.

"Regrettably almost 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in July because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, adverse weather, and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes.

"Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to address the effect of these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe’s consumers this summer,” he said.

Industrial unrest at the airline is ramping up as Irish passengers face a fourth day of strike action tomorrow.

Ryanair has confirmed that it expects tomorrow's planned strike by up to 100 pilots based in Dublin to go ahead.

The company has cancelled 20 flights, altering the travel plans of 3,5000 thousand passengers.

Belguim and Sweden announced yesterday that they will strike on August 10, while unions for German and Dutch-based pilots have suggested they will coordinate their action to take place on the same day.

Elsewhere, the British Airline Pilots’ Association has issued a “failure to agree notice” to Ryanair.

That is the first of several steps towards strike action in their industrial relations process.

Digital Desk