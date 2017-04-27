US admiral claims North Korea crisis 'at worst point'

The senior US Navy officer overseeing military operations in the Pacific has said the crisis with North Korea is at the worst point he has ever seen.

Admiral Harry Harris Jr, commander of US Pacific Command, declined to compare the situation to the Cuban Missile Crisis, but told a US senate committee: "It's real."

Admiral Harris said he has no doubt North Korea intends to develop a nuclear missile capable of striking the United States.

He said there is uncertainty within US intelligence agencies over how far along North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes are, but added that it is not a matter of if, but when.

He also said he doubts the North Korean people will rise up to topple their leader, Kim Jong Un.