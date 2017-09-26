Train driver and three other injured in Swedish train crash

Update 4.30pm: A passenger train collided with an armoured vehicle in southern Sweden today, injuring the train driver and three military staff.

The accident happened near Trosa, south of Stockholm, police said.

"We heard a bang, it sounded loud and it felt liked the train had derailed," passenger Atia Rasul told the Expressen daily.

Police said the driver suffered a light injury.

The armoured vehicle was taking part in Aurora 17, Sweden's largest military exercise in more than 20 years with nearly 20,000 troops drilling on air, land and sea.

The drill involves troops from Sweden, Finland and Nato soldiers from Denmark, Norway, France, Estonia and Lithuania.

The Swedish military said the vehicle involved in the crash was an armoured modular vehicle, but did not say which country's soldiers were operating it.

Built in Finland, the eight-wheeled vehicle is used by the Swedish, Finnish and Polish armies, among others.

The three-week Aurora 17 drill started on September 11.

