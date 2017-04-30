Storms batter parts of US killing at least six

Severe storms that have swept across parts of the US are being blamed for at least six deaths.

In Texas, at least four people were killed in a series of tornadoes that left a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Rains killed at least one person in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband's efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters on Saturday near Clever in south-west Missouri.

In Arkansas, one women died after a tree fell on her home. Numerous roads were closed after more than three inches of rain fell in some areas.

Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said multiple tornadoes that began on Saturday afternoon left "heartbreaking and upsetting" destruction over an area 35 miles long and 15 miles wide.

A Van Zandt County official said search teams were going door to door are dealing with gas leaks and downed power lines and trees.

ETMC Regional Health Care Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said 56 people have been treated at three area hospitals. Six remained in hospital on Sunday, two of those in a critical condition.

AP