Spanish prosecutor calls for Catalonia's regional police chief to be jailed

A Spanish prosecutor is asking for Catalonia's regional police chief to be jailed in a sedition case related to the staging of Catalonia's banned October 1 secession referendum.

Major Josep Lluis Trapero gave evidence for about two hours at Madrid's National Court today following which the court prosecutor recommended he be sent to prison provisionally without bail.

The judge will decide on the request after 6pm.

Maj Trapero, another regional police offer and the leaders of two pro-independence associations are under investigation for sedition for their roles in September 20-21 demonstrations in Barcelona as Spanish police arrested several Catalan officials and raided offices in a crackdown on referendum preparations.