Police will share information about London attack with United States

Police will be sharing intelligence about the London attacks with the United States - after a spat about leaked evidence about the Manchester attack.

Politicians in the US openly briefed the media on what they had been told about Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi and his "cell of Isis-inspired terrorists".

The National Police Chiefs' Council condemned the revelations - which included the publication of bomb fragments and the backpack used by Abedi - saying it "undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families".

When questioned about whether intelligence about the London attacks would be sent across the Atlantic, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she was assuming information would be shared "appropriately".

She said: "We have a good working relationship with our American colleagues, normally share certain types of information with them and indeed depend on them to help keep this country safe.

"I cannot give you information at the moment of whether we have or we haven't, it's very early stages, but my working assumption is that we will, of course, be sharing information appropriately with our American colleagues."

