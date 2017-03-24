Police in California hunt for stolen car with two young brothers inside
A major search is underway in southern California for a stolen car with two young brothers inside.
The boys were in a white Honda Accord taken from Cathedral City - near Palm Springs - last night.
***AMBER ALERT UPDATE*** Here is a recent picture of the stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/OiIOPqL8e0— CathedralCity PD (@CathedralCityPD) March 24, 2017
#AmberAlert license plate is 7TJR654— CathedralCity PD (@CathedralCityPD) March 24, 2017
CBS News reports that the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.
It happened around 6.45pm on Thursday after their babysitter got out for a moment.
An amber alert is being circulated.
