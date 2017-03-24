Police in California hunt for stolen car with two young brothers inside

A major search is underway in southern California for a stolen car with two young brothers inside.

The boys were in a white Honda Accord taken from Cathedral City - near Palm Springs - last night.

CBS News reports that the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.

It happened around 6.45pm on Thursday after their babysitter got out for a moment.

An amber alert is being circulated.
