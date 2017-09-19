Man, 59, struck by police car on 999 call in UK

A man is in hospital after being hurt in a collision with a police car answering an emergency call.

The 59-year-old pedestrian suffered a shoulder injury after the incident on the seafront in Brighton shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.

A force spokeswoman said he was taken to the city's Royal Sussex County Hospital after the collision in Kings Road.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, she added: "The road is currently closed from West Street in both directions while investigations are carried out.

"Following the collision, the force has referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC)."

AP