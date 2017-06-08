London Bridge victim's family denounce 'deranged' killers

The family of James McMullan, who was murdered in the London Bridge attack, have said his killers were "deranged and deluded individuals" as they paid tribute to him.

The 32-year-old has been confirmed by police as one of the eight people who died in the rampage on Saturday while on an evening out.

His family said in a statement: "While our pain will never diminish it is important for all of us to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us."

The family's statement in full said: "It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we have today been informed that our son and brother has been declared a victim of the terrorist attack on Saturday night.

"We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the others who lost their lives, as our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We would like to thank all the members of the services who did their utmost to "serve and protect" the population of London from these deranged and deluded individuals.

"While our pain will never diminish, it is important for all of us to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small minded individuals and will only breed more - this is not a course we will follow, despite our loss.

"We now ask for privacy at this difficult time and trust that our wishes will be respected."

Mr McMullan, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub.

His sister Melissa McMullan described him as "an inspiration" in an online tribute.