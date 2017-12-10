Jet forced to land as passenger denied refill of champagne gets aggressive

An Airbus had to make an unscheduled stop in Germany after a business class passenger who was denied more champagne became aggressive.

The 44-year-old Swiss passenger was angered at crew members' refusal to serve her more sparkling wine on the flight from Moscow to Zurich late on Saturday.

Crew members were unable to calm the passenger so the pilot of the Airbus A320 landed the plane in Stuttgart and the woman escorted off and ordered to pay a security of 5,000 euro (£4,400).

The cost of the unplanned stopover is likely to have totalled tens of thousands of euro, said Reutlingen police.

The 43 passengers on board were never in danger, said police.

