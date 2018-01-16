Hundreds of teens in Denmark facing charges after sharing explicit videos of 15-year-olds

Hundreds of teenagers in Denmark are facing the prospect of criminal charges in connection with spreading explicit sexual material of minors.

Facebook informed authorities after received a report that two videos and an explicit photo of two 15-year-olds having consensual sex were being widely distributed using its Messenger app.

Around 800 boys and 200 girls, most between the ages of 15 and 20, have been contacted.

Although the age of consent in Denmark is 15, all sexual material involving under-18s is regarded as child pornography.

Danish Police spokesman, Inspector Lau Thygesen, said that the videos were shared “across the country”.

"This is a very large and complex case, which has taken a long time to investigate, especially because of the large number (of people) being charged," he said.

“We have taken the case very seriously as it has major implications for those involved when such material is spread.”

The material was shared from 2015 until late 2017. Distribution of underage sexual material carries a maximum six-year prison sentence.

- Digital desk