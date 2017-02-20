Hundreds more migrants cross Morocco border fence into Spanish territory

Around 350 migrants have crossed a fence into a Spanish territory in North Africa, according to the Red Cross.

They arrived three days after 500 other migrants managed to break the gates in the border fence.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, said that 11 of the sub-Saharan African migrants were sent to a hospital to be treated for cuts, bone fractures and other injuries.

Fleeing poverty and violence, hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants attempt to cross from Morocco into Ceuta and Melilla, the other Spanish enclave in North Africa. Some also choose to cross the Strait of Gibraltar by boat.

The office of the central government's envoy in Ceuta said the migrants crossed at around 3am local time, through a gate that was damaged last Friday.

Officials said two agents of the Civil Guard were taken to hospital with bone fractures.

More than 1,300 people are now crammed into a centre for temporary accommodation of immigrants, designed to house 512 people.

Migrants are usually sent from Ceuta to different centres run by NGOs across Spain, where they receive accommodation and food. Most find informal jobs or continue north to other European nations.

AP