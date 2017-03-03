Francois Fillon's spokesman quits presidential campaign team

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon's campaign has suffered another blow as his spokesman, Thierry Solere, resigned from the team.

Mr Solere's departure on Friday was the latest in a series of defections related to pending corruption charges against Mr Fillon.

The campaign treasurer and three legislators from his party announced they were quitting on Thursday, amid growing pressure for Mr Fillon to step down.

Nadine Morano, a former minister who backed Mr Fillon's candidacy, also made a U-turn on Friday, urging the former prime minister to withdraw his bid.

Mr Fillon initially said he would step down if charged, but decided to maintain his candidacy even though he has been summoned to face charges on March 15.

Mr Fillon denies that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for family members, who did no actual work.

Francois Fillon.

