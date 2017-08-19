Florida governor 'heartbroken' after police officers shot while checking drug activity

Florida's governor has said he is "heartbroken to hear of the loss" of a police officer in Kissimmee, in the centre of the state.

Rick Scott said another two officers who were shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were "in danger".

The Kissimmee police department said the two officers were shot in the central Palmway and Cypress area, but did not immediately disclose further details.

Kissimmee's police chief said one police officer was killed and another injured in the shooting, with three suspects in custody and one being sought.

Jeff O'Dell said at a news conference on Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot.

They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

He said Mr Baxter died later in a hospital, and Mr Howard was in a serious condition in hospital.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles south of Orlando.