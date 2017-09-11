Family in UK to consider suing school after boys allowed to wear dresses in classroom

In the UK, a Christian family is considering suing a Church of England school after two boys were allowed to wear dresses in class.

The couple removed one of their sons a year ago, and have now pulled their youngest out of the un-named primary school.

They now plan to educate him at home on the Isle of Wight alongside his brother.

Andrea Williams from Christian Concern has said it is about more than just clothing.

"It is actually about little boys who are confused in their identity, being recognised as girls and then asking nearly one hundred other children in the school to conform with what they say is true when the other children know these little boys as boys for the whole of their lives," she said.