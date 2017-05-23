Families continue searches for loved ones after Manchester Arena bombing

Hundreds of people are still desperately trying to trace loved ones in the aftermath of the terror attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Thousands of teenagers were inside the arena for a concert by Ariana Grande on Monday night, and Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed children are among those killed.

The first victims have been confirmed as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland and teenager Georgina Callander, from nearby Chorley.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, a couple from South Shields, have still yet to be found and family members have travelled to Manchester to try to locate them.

Bernard Wills, 36, the cousin of Mr Curry's father, said they are a close family and everyone was trying to do their bit.

"They are a great young couple, really loving, with a bright future ahead and there's nobody that doesn't like them," he said.

"Nobody ever has a bad word to say about them, so we're all a bit worried.

"I think it was Liam's treat to Chloe this time, they'd gone down to enjoy a night away together.

This is my cousin & his girlfriend who are still missing after the incident in Manchester. Anyone see them please let me know. pic.twitter.com/Krub0AkD98 — Bernard Wills (@polis5026) May 23, 2017

"I'm sure there's a valid reason for them not getting in touch, people were dropping their phones as they were leaving or they've lost the battery on their phone."

Charlotte Campbell has not heard from her 15-year-old daughter Olivia since the attack.

Ms Campbell, who lives in Manchester, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I last had contact with her at half past eight last night.

"She was at the concert, she'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go.

"She was with her friend Adam, Adam was found about half an hour ago, he's in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet."

Ms Campbell said she had been at home "phoning everybody, hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in".

"Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her.

"I've got friends out looking for her, I've got people I don't even know out looking for her."

Facebook has activated its safety check feature so people can let loved ones know they are safe, and an emergency helpline, 0161 856 9400, has been set up for those searching.

Alex Klis, from York, is looking for her parents who have been missing since the attack.

In a post shared widely on Facebook she wrote: "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack."

People have also used social media to try to find missing mother Wendy Fawell.

Tweets said Ms Fawell, believed to be from Otley, West Yorkshire, was last seen in the foyer area of the arena shortly before the explosion.

Leeds Underdogs ARL rugby club tweeted: "Friends of ours are looking for a Wendy Fawell-New, if anyone know if she is safe, please get back to us."

RT. Our friends were at the arena & missing 1 of their group. If you see Wendy Fawell-New please let us know. #Manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/EJj2nD18kj — Leeds Underdogs ARL (@Leeds_Underdogs) May 23, 2017

Debbie Mcdowell posted a photograph of Ms Fawell on Facebook with the message: "Please share this picture of my best friend Wendy Fawell who is missing after the bombing in Manchester. Praying for safe return my lovely. Love you loads xx."

Appeals were also made for the whereabouts of Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield.

Chantelle Garrity posted on Facebook: "Pls pls pls help find my friend Kelly Brewster. She is missing following the explosion at Manchester Arena last night! If any one has seen her please let me know! Her family and friends are worried."

It is believed she went to the concert with her sister Claire and niece Hollie, who were injured and are being treated in hospital.

Two hotels near the arena, the Holiday Inn and Premier Inn, both took in stranded children in the immediate aftermath and looked after them overnight.

Up to 60 people caught up in the attack were reported to have been taken in by Holiday Inn hotels near the arena.

While the hotel group said it had supported people through the night and offered "immediate refuge", it said it had not taken in a large group of unaccompanied children.

A spokeswoman said: "There have been reports of a number of unaccompanied children being brought to a Holiday Inn or Holiday Inn Express in the area, however these are incorrect.

"Our hotels were working with police throughout the night, but we did not have a group of unaccompanied children at our hotel.

"The hotel teams at Crowne Plaza Manchester City Centre and Holiday Inn Express Manchester City Centre - Arena have both been working closely with the emergency services throughout the night, supporting members of the public who needed immediate refuge.

"The hotels are fully operational and continue to offer support."