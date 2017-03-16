Elderly man jailed for 24 years over child sex offences

An elderly man has been given a 24-year prison sentence for historical child sex offences, UK police said.

Paul Andrews, 76, was found guilty of 14 offences spanning from before 1979 to 2011, including five counts of rape against a girl under 16, Suffolk Police said.

He was also convicted of seven counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, plus two counts of sexual assault by penetration against a girl under 13.

The jail terms totalled 102 years, although some of them will run concurrently meaning he will be jailed for 24 years with a further two on licence.

Andrews, of Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich, Suffolk, pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Detective Constable Elizabeth Seager said: "Despite many decades of time between some of these offences taking place and the conclusion of today's trial, I would like to thank all the victims for trusting us in bringing this man to justice."

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Andrews committed his depraved crimes over a period of decades and it is absolutely right that he has faced the full force of the law.

"Great credit must be given to the victims, who were incredibly brave in disclosing to police what had happened to them and bringing Andrews' vile campaign of abuse to an end.

"This case shows once again that victims of non-recent sexual abuse can come forward and receive justice, as well as the support they need, no matter how much time has passed."