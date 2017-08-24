Danish police search for dead Swedish journalist's clothes

The torso of a Swedish reporter who is believed to have died on a submarine that later sank was found naked and a search is under way for her clothes, Danish police said.

Kim Wall, 30, was last seen alive on August 10 aboard the submarine of Danish aerospace and submarine enthusiast Peter Madsen.

Police have arrested him on suspicion of manslaughter.

Copenhagen police spokesman Steen Hansen said investigators found a "clothes-less" torso.

He said investigators were looking for her clothes, including an orange turtleneck blouse, a black-and-white skirt and white sneakers.

The headless torso also had no arms or legs. Police are still searching for the missing body parts.

Madsen told police he buried Ms Wall at sea after an accident aboard his submarine, UC3 Nautilus.