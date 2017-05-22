Alt-right leader loses gym membership after confrontation

A leading figure in the US "alt-right" political movement had his gym membership revoked after a Georgetown University professor confronted him during a workout and called him a neo-Nazi.

White nationalist Richard Spencer's membership was cancelled at the Old Town Sport and Health club in Alexandria, Virginia, following the confrontation with Professor C Christine Fair.

The gym's general manager did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Mr Spencer told BuzzFeed that the gym's decision was unfair and said he was not there to "do politics".

He popularised the term "alt-right" to describe a fringe movement which is a loose mix of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration views.

Prof. Fair said she would confront Mr Spencer again, even though she has received several hateful messages from internet trolls following the incident.