All London Bridge terror attack suspects released without charge

The last people arrested and questioned by detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have been released without charge, Scotland Yard said.

A 27-year-old man arrested at an address in Ilford on Friday June 9, a 28-year-old arrested in Barking on Saturday June 10 and a 19-year-old man also arrested at an address in Barking the following day have been released from custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said all 17 others arrested as part of the investigation were previously also released without charge.

One man, aged 33, has been bailed to return to a central London police station until later this month. He was arrested on a street in Ilford on Thursday June 8 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. He was also further arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Eight people died and dozens were injured during the June 3 atrocity at London Bridge and Borough Market. Armed police killed ringleader Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.