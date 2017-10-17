€21m Concorde museum opened in the UK

A new museum in the UK housing the last ever Concorde to be built and to fly has opened to the public for the first time.

The £19m (€21.3m) museum, called Aerospace Bristol, is located on the historic Filton Airfield in England and will give visitors a journey through more than a century of aviation history.

The star attraction is Concorde Alpha Foxtrot, the last Concorde to be built and the last to fly.

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Visitors can explore the history of Concorde, step aboard the iconic aircraft, and be wowed by a dramatic projection show on to the supersonic jet that tells the story of Concorde and what it was like to fly at twice the speed of sound.

Lloyd Burnell, executive director of Aerospace Bristol, said: "Aerospace Bristol offers something for everyone. Concorde, as always, has the power to amaze and looks just stunning in her new home.

"We have created a first-class exhibition to tell the story of Bristol's aerospace achievements from 1910 to the modern day, and there are great fun interactives to keep all members of the family interested and entertained.

"We hope that all those who saw Concorde on her final flight into Filton that historic day will want to be one of the first to come and pay tribute to this very special design and engineering icon and learn about the Bristol people who worked here over the years."

The museum, which is housed in a 100-year-old Grade II listed building, was helped by a £4.7m (€5,3m) grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Fundraising for the project is not yet complete and Aerospace Bristol has launched a public appeal for Concorde memories and donations to support the museum.