Listen: Pat Spillane and Joe Brolly admire Diarmuid Connolly's physique

GAA pundits Pat Spillane and Joe Brolly did some admiring of Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly, and it wasn't about his football skills.

While warming up for today's game with Mayo, Connolly who has come on in the second half of today's game was spotted wearing a vest.

Commenting on his choice of fashion, the two men said Connolly was making a "fashion statement."

But then, Brolly says "If I had a body like that I'd be wearing a vest as well, to be honest."

Then Spillane adds his two cents and admires Connolly's muscles.

"Isn't that what the physique of an inter-county footballer is now? I mean they're professional in everything but being paid. They're complete athletes. Biceps, triceps, whoo!"

Brolly tops it all of then with saying Connolly looks "fantastic."

Michael Lyster puts a stop to the chat fairly lively.

Have a listen to the clip in full below.