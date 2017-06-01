Leicester Tigers sign Leinster forward Dominic Ryan

Leicester have announced the signing of Leinster back-row forward Dominic Ryan.

The Ireland international will be part of their squad for next term.

Ryan, 27, played for Ireland against Georgia in 2014 and has also appeared for the Irish Wolfhounds.

Leicester head coach Matt O’Connor worked with Ryan during his time in charge at Leinster, and he said: "Dom is an experienced professional who plays all across the back-row.

"He wins collisions on both sides of the ball, and he comes from an environment that understands the narrative of winning."

Ryan told LeicesterTigers.com that he was looking forward to a new challenge.

He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Leinster and Irish rugby over the last seven years, but it is time for a new challenge in my career and I’m delighted to sign for Leicester Tigers, as they are one of the great clubs in European rugby.

"I’m also excited to work with Matty again because he had such a great impact on my career at Leinster."