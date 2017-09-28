Irish fans get to see Stephen Hunt score amazing goal during their dream call-up at the Aviva

A selection of Republic of Ireland fans got to play at the Aviva with a couple of former Ireland players as part of #TheCallUp campaign, organised by sponsors Three.

The fans, who won their experience through 3Plus, got the full match day experience while lining up with former Republic of Ireland legends Richard Dunne and Stephen Hunt.

The lads gave both teams rousing team-talks in the dressing rooms before taking to Ireland’s famous turf and lining up for Amhrán na bhFiann ahead of kick off.

The seasoned professionals gave them some sound words of advice before the game, with Dunne saying: "I’ll say it the way I would have said it at an international match; this is what you’ve all dreamed of since you were kids.

"To get the call-up to play for Ireland is something you need to enjoy. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Hunt was possibly speaking from experience when he said: "Get out of the way of Dunne if he comes near you, because he will run you over."

However, it's the goal from the former Republic of Ireland winger that the fans will remember the most as he stunned both teams by scoring an incredible goal from the half way line.

Hunt's strike to roll back the years ensured the game ended in a draw and capped off the day for the fans.