Conor McGregor apologises for altercation at Dublin fight ... with smiling selfie

Conor McGregor has apologised for his behaviour at a fight in Dublin last weekend with a smiling selfie on Instagram.

The two-weight UFC champion sparked controversy last Friday when he was involved in an angry altercation with a referee at an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event in the capital to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond.

Moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor leapt into the octagon to celebrate with him.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor's actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away.

That angered McGregor and the Dubliner retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon.

This evening, McGregor published an apology on Instagram, saying his actions were triggered after he witnessed a fighter die in the past.

"I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin," he wrote.

"While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line.

"As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard.

"The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over.

"After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone.

"I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all!

"I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different."