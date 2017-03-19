This mash-up of Ed Sheeran and Bon Jovi by these Mary I students is just what you need on a Sunday

The life of a masters student can be tough with readings, deadlines and essays continuously piling up.

Well, two students from Mary I studying for a Masters in Professional Education, have found the perfect way to de-stress.

Jennifer Murphy and Helena Brosnan, who hail from Cork and Kerry, respectively decided to escape from the study madness and casually pop into one of the free classrooms and put together this stunning mash-up of Ed Sheeran and Bon Jovi.

Trust us, not only does it work, it’s just the thing to get you through that Sunday - post bank holiday - fear.

Helena also happens to be the lead singer of Kerry band, Sweet FA - just in case you are contining the celebrations tonight.