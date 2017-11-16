Stallone spokeswoman denies allegations he and bodyguard sexually assaulted 16-year-old

Sylvester Stallone has denied reports that he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas in the 1980s.

The girl alleged the Rocky actor said he would "beat her head in" if she told anyone about the incident with him and a bodyguard in a hotel in 1986, according to a police report revealed by multiple publications.

Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for Stallone, now 71, said on Thursday: "This is a ridiculous, categorically false story.

"No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."

PA