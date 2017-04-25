Jenny Greene and the RTÉ concert orchestra are coming to Galway

After a sell-out Dublin show last weekend, Jenny Greene and the RTÉ concert orchestra have announced a Galway date as part of the Galway International Arts, End of Festival Party.

The collaboration, which was made famous after a memorable performance at Electric Picnic last year, will take to the stage of the Absolut Big top on Friday, July 28.

For those of you not in the know - the DJ, along with the 48 piece orchestra and vocals by Cork native Gemma Sugrue, belt out a mix of 90s dance classics like you’ve never heard them before.

Tiesto’s ‘Adagio for Strings’, ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless, ‘Not Over Yet’ by Grace and Orbital’s ‘Belfast’ to name a few.

Trust us, it’s a gig not to be missed.

Tickets, priced at €49.50, will go on sale on Thursday, April 27 at 9am.

Not only that, the festival have also announced that The Coronas close the festival with a performance one Saturday, July 29.

Tickets, priced at €35, will also go on sale, Thursday April 27 at 9am.

The End of Festival summer parties will also include some special support acts to be announced, spectacular lighting, production and special effects, pop-up appearance by French street theatre company Close-Act, food concessions including Gourmet street food and much more.

Commenting on Galway International Arts Festival’s End of Festival Party announcement, Festival CEO John Crumlish said: “Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and The Coronas are two great acts and will provide for a great finish to what is our biggest festival to date.”

The festival is now in its 40th year and takes place from July 17-30, 2017.