It finally happened, Katy got her own back on Fair City
After months and months of waiting - thirteen to be exact, Katy has finally got her own back on Ciaran in Fair City.
In scenes aired last night, Katy’s brother Emmet - who is also being kept captive - manages to escape and urged his sister to do the same.
Although after she refused, Ciaran returned and caught the duo mid chaos.
This led to the men going head-to-head and in a dramatic twist, Katy stabbed her captor in the shoulder with a knife, in a bid to save Emmet.
Let’s just say fans were delighted to see Katy finally stand up for herself.
#FairCity Seeing Katy standing up to Kieran got me like pic.twitter.com/HngZMfQsmL— Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) May 21, 2017
Watching fair city like pic.twitter.com/QKRVAJ6wjx— Niamh O'Hara (@niamhohara12) May 21, 2017
Jayziz I wasn't expecting that!!! #FairCity— Barbara-ann (@barbaraannmc) May 21, 2017
Jayzus, didn't see that coming, turns out Ciaran's knife would cut more than bread. #FairCity— Peter Walsh (@peterwalsh27) May 21, 2017
Katy stabbed Ciaran AND kicked Emmet in the 'nads. A good evening's work. #FairCity— James Murphy (@james1212) May 21, 2017
Omg Katy you little badass you @Amilia_Stewart— FairCity craic 😜 (@faircityloversx) May 21, 2017
Will Ciaran survive? Will Katy finally escape?
WE NEED TO KNOW!
Catch the next episode of the soap Tuesday at 8pm on RTÉ1.
