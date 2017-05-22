It finally happened, Katy got her own back on Fair City

Back to Showbiz Home

After months and months of waiting - thirteen to be exact, Katy has finally got her own back on Ciaran in Fair City.

In scenes aired last night, Katy’s brother Emmet - who is also being kept captive - manages to escape and urged his sister to do the same.

Although after she refused, Ciaran returned and caught the duo mid chaos.

This led to the men going head-to-head and in a dramatic twist, Katy stabbed her captor in the shoulder with a knife, in a bid to save Emmet.

Let’s just say fans were delighted to see Katy finally stand up for herself.

Will Ciaran survive? Will Katy finally escape?

WE NEED TO KNOW!

Catch the next episode of the soap Tuesday at 8pm on RTÉ1.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz