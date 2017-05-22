It finally happened, Katy got her own back on Fair City

After months and months of waiting - thirteen to be exact, Katy has finally got her own back on Ciaran in Fair City.

In scenes aired last night, Katy’s brother Emmet - who is also being kept captive - manages to escape and urged his sister to do the same.

Although after she refused, Ciaran returned and caught the duo mid chaos.

This led to the men going head-to-head and in a dramatic twist, Katy stabbed her captor in the shoulder with a knife, in a bid to save Emmet.

Let’s just say fans were delighted to see Katy finally stand up for herself.

#FairCity Seeing Katy standing up to Kieran got me like pic.twitter.com/HngZMfQsmL — Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) May 21, 2017

Watching fair city like pic.twitter.com/QKRVAJ6wjx — Niamh O'Hara (@niamhohara12) May 21, 2017

Jayzus, didn't see that coming, turns out Ciaran's knife would cut more than bread. #FairCity — Peter Walsh (@peterwalsh27) May 21, 2017

Katy stabbed Ciaran AND kicked Emmet in the 'nads. A good evening's work. #FairCity — James Murphy (@james1212) May 21, 2017

Omg Katy you little badass you @Amilia_Stewart — FairCity craic 😜 (@faircityloversx) May 21, 2017

Will Ciaran survive? Will Katy finally escape?

WE NEED TO KNOW!

Catch the next episode of the soap Tuesday at 8pm on RTÉ1.