Idris Elba reading erotic fan-fiction about himself is gloriously awkward

by Greg Murphy

Sometimes the internet can be a dark, dark place.

Idris Elba was asked to read some 'Idris Elba inspired' fan-fiction, and it was awkward, funny, and downright strange.

Elba is promoting his upcoming film The Mountain Between Us, and 20th Century Fox recorded the video of the actor because, well why wouldn't they?

The 'love stories' centred around some of Elba's most famous roles including Detective Luther.

There was a reference along the lines of "sculpting your body out of wet sand..." but honestly, we were laughing so much it was hard to hear.