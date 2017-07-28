Here’s who to watch at this year’s Indiependence

We are just spoiled with top festivals in this country of ours - just as we are getting over the zen of Body and Soul and the utter madness that was Longitude, we get ready for one of our favourites - Indiependence.

The Cork-based festival has creeped up on us this year and with headliners Tom Odell (Friday), The Coronas (Saturday) and Manic Street Preachers (Sunday) it’s set to be another cracker.

The festival opens its gates next weekend, August 4, 5 and 6 and to get you in the mood, we’ve put together a list of some of the hightlights.

BEOGA

We might remember them from such Ed Sheeran songs as Galway Girl but the trad band have been making waves long before they teamed up with the ginger singer.

Catch them on Sunday.

Hermitage Green

Fresh from debuting their album Save Your Soul and a sell-out tour of UK and Ireland.

Catch them on Friday.

The Spoken Word Tent

Dublin poet, Stephen James Smith, will headline the stage following his recent performances as part of Glen Hansard’s 'Imagining Home' concerts in London; including a performance at the Royal Albert Hall, while also joining Eddie Vedder on stage in Dublin.

National Slam Champion Abby Oliveira makes a welcome return after a blistering set at INDIE16.

Stephaine Rainey

Cork native Stephanie Rainey, a name rapidly climbing up the ranks in the world of Irish music.

Her new song, '100 Like Me' has stormed the charts since its release and now it’s music video has been getting a lot of attention due to it's powerful message.

Comedy Tent

Fresh from touring the length and breadth of the country with Al Porter, Totally Wired will be bringing their award winning high energy unique musical style to Mitchelstown.

Joining them will be RTÉ stars Willy White and Emmanuel Idama, fresh from being handpicked to do a solo show at Cat Laughs this year, and online sensation Bernard Casey.

Riptide Movement

Who of course need no introduction at this stage ...

Did we mention there is also The Coronas and the Manic Street Preachers ?