Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother’s new Irish housemates

Finally, an Irish housemate is set to enter this year’s Big Brother’s house.

Meet Savannah O’Reilly - a 26-year-old singer from Dublin’s Liberties.

The blonde beauty has been trying to launch her singing career for a few years now and is managed by Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson’s dad.

As her management team is based in L.A, she regularly travels over and back from the United States.

According to the Irish Mirror, she counts Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber as close friends of hers.

Savannah, whose real name is Shauna, is single and has her eye on fellow housemate Keiran.

She left school after her Junior Cert to work attend a three year course at Performers College in London.
