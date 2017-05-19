Harry Styles gets bumped up to the passenger seat for Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles has ended his week long stint on James Corden’s Late Late Show with a good auld fashioned Carpool Karaoke.

And yes, it’s as good as we ever imagined it to be.

Of course the segment begins with the pair blasting out Harry’s hit Sign Of The Times.

They then slow it down a little with a stunning rendition of Sweet Creature, featuring sweet harmonies by Corden.

In typical Carpool fashion, there was a costume change or two - proving that Harry can in fact pull off any outfit.

Finally the duo end the ride by reenacting classic movie scenes - as you do.

Oh Carpool Karaoke, how we missed you.
By Anna O'Donoghue

