Young, single men most likely to admit to using porn
20/03/2017 - 17:33:31Back to Ireland Home
Young, single men are more likely than anyone else in Ireland to admit they use porn, while homemakers are the least likely to say they are using it.
The results from the nation's latest porn survey are in - and show that more than two-thirds of us have consumed pornography.
Red C on behalf of Newstalk has spoken to a thousand people around the country to find that 1 in 3 have experienced porn before turning 16.
Join the conversation - comment here