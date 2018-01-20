Young Irish man reported missing in Vienna

A 21-year-old Irish man has gone missing during a trip to Austria.

Ross Hanlon from Co Meath was on trip to Vienna with some college friends when he went missing.

He was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

