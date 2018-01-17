Young immigrants who fail to register for residence permits face education and employment difficulties
17/01/2018 - 18:57:00Back to Ireland Home
Young immigrants who fail to register for an Irish Residence Permit at 16 face huge problems in accessing work, education or housing.
Most wait until they are 18 - only to be told they have been living here illegally for two years.
The Immigrant Council of Ireland has launched a new book to provide them with more information.
The organisation’s CEO is Brian Killoran says a few months can make a huge difference to their outlook on life and how they view their place in Irish society.
He said: "It is very important to them but it is also very important to Ireland that we get this right."
<b>- Digital Desk</b>
Join the conversation - comment here